COVID CSSC-001 Study:

This study is for people at risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as hospital personnel (clinical staff, environmental services, etc.) or anyone who is caring for someone with COVID-19.

This study will test whether an infusion of plasma containing antibodies from persons who have recovered from COVID-19 can prevent others from getting COVID-19. Antibodies are part of the body's immune system. Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood.



Getting plasma with COVID antibodies may help your body to develop its own antibodies, protecting you from COVID infection.