This study is for people at risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as hospital personnel (clinical staff, environmental services, etc.) or anyone who is caring for someone with COVID-19.
This study will test whether an infusion of plasma containing antibodies from persons who have recovered from COVID-19 can prevent others from getting COVID-19. Antibodies are part of the body's immune system. Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood.
Getting plasma with COVID antibodies may help your body to develop its own antibodies, protecting you from COVID infection.
This study is for persons who have had any COVID symptoms within the past 6 days or less (cough shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste of smell, neurological changes, or new skin rash).
This study will test whether a transfusion of plasma that has antibodies from persons who have recovered from COVID-19 is a good treatment for patients with early COVID-19 illness.
